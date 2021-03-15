Brokerages Expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to Post $0.48 EPS

Equities analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. First Financial Bancorp. posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $893,714.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 241,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,474. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $345,436.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 282,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,003.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 462.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5,334.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. 72.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFBC traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,967. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

