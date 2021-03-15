Brokerages Expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $182.10 Million

Equities analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) will post sales of $182.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for James River Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $181.00 million and the highest is $183.20 million. James River Group posted sales of $110.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that James River Group will report full year sales of $768.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $762.80 million to $775.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $847.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.45). James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 681.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of James River Group stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.40. 392,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,106. James River Group has a 1 year low of $25.34 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.62 and its 200 day moving average is $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

