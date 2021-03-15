Brokerages Expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. Limestone Bancorp posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMST. Zacks Investment Research raised Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised Limestone Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 29,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

LMST traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $16.71. 256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,038. The company has a market cap of $110.20 million, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.87. Limestone Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average is $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

