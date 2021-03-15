Brokerages Expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. PAR Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.19) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PAR Technology.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on PAR Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their target price on PAR Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $847,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $797,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

PAR stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.40. 3,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,146. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.18 and a beta of 1.91.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAR Technology (PAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.