Brokerages Expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.84 Million

Brokerages expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to post $59.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.00 million and the lowest is $57.00 million. Radius Health reported sales of $47.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year sales of $261.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $255.87 million to $272.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $313.93 million, with estimates ranging from $276.64 million to $350.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07).

Several equities analysts have commented on RDUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Radius Health from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Radius Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Radius Health by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 63,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 30,024 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Radius Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,154,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 21,676 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RDUS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.25. 463,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,851. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average is $16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.18. Radius Health has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $23.84.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radius Health (RDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.