Brokerages Expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $430.27 Million

Analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will post $430.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $435.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $417.72 million. Realty Income posted sales of $414.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.18.

O stock opened at $63.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.11. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $66.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Realty Income by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $814,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 374,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

