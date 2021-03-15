Brokerages Expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) will post sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. Syneos Health posted sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year sales of $5.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%.

SYNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

In other news, Director John L. Maldonado sold 4,654,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total value of $345,190,591.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $4,883,067.87. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,734,631 shares of company stock valued at $351,263,976. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Syneos Health by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,763,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Syneos Health by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 29,638 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Syneos Health by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Syneos Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 750,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,142,000 after purchasing an additional 20,123 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.53. The company had a trading volume of 554,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,096. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.85. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $81.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.21.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

