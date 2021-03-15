Brokerages Set Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target at C$111.96

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$111.96.

Several brokerages have commented on BMO. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$106.50 to C$112.50 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$108.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$113.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

TSE:BMO opened at C$110.21 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$55.76 and a twelve month high of C$110.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$101.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$91.53. The firm has a market cap of C$71.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 51.59%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

