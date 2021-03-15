Brokerages Set BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Price Target at $68.60

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BWXT. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of BWXT traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day moving average is $57.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.13 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $211,727 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,194,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,120,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,829,000 after acquiring an additional 300,839 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,584,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,516,000 after acquiring an additional 172,555 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 56.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,285,000 after acquiring an additional 142,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,338,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

