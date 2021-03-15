Brokerages Set Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Target Price at $10.13

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ESRT shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,915,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ESRT opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37. Empire State Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1,181.82, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

