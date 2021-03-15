Brokerages Set Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Price Target at $32.90

Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.13.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OBNK shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Origin Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 30,492 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 40,023 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

OBNK traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.83. The company had a trading volume of 52,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,753. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.79. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.