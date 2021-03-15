Brokerages Set Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Price Target at $86.67

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Pinnacle West Capital stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,382. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 69.60%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

