Brokers Set Expectations for Rekor Systems, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) – B. Riley lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rekor Systems in a research report issued on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on REKR. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Rekor Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Rekor Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Rekor Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of REKR opened at $17.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.50. Rekor Systems has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.65.

In other news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REKR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 755.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 334,102 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the third quarter valued at $962,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Rekor Systems during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Rekor Systems during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rekor Systems during the third quarter worth about $5,609,000. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.