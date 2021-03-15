Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, an increase of 80.2% from the February 11th total of 2,570,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 988,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth $3,082,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth $1,775,000. Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth $407,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of BEPC traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,156. Brookfield Renewable has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $63.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

