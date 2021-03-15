Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Up 5.2%

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)’s stock price rose 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.65 and last traded at $88.44. Approximately 453,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 951,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.09.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRKS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 95.56 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Brooks Automation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 82,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Brooks Automation by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.