Brouwer & Janachowski LLC Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,952 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.3% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Apple to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.01.

AAPL opened at $121.03 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

