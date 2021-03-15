BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on BRT Apartments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

BRT Apartments stock opened at $20.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. BRT Apartments has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.07.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 37.22%. Research analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,031,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 49,488 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 125,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 51,337 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.34% of the company’s stock.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

