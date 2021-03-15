Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Stake Lessened by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $61.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $69.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.73.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $190,841.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $97,776.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,874.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,509 shares of company stock worth $358,526. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

