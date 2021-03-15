Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential downside of 11.62% from the stock’s current price.

BMTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bryn Mawr Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $47.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $944.70 million, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $49.44.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $57.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.46 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. Analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMTC. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 529.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.