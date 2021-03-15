BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV)

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aravive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aravive presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.92.

ARAV stock opened at $7.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $116.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 3.20. Aravive has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $14.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Aravive in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aravive during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aravive during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aravive by 12.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 20,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Aravive by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

