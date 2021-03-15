Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $279.00 to $320.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BURL. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $258.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $272.21.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $311.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $311.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.43.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,094,000 after purchasing an additional 28,875 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

