Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Raised to $290.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BURL. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $272.21.

NYSE BURL opened at $311.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.11 and a 200-day moving average of $233.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $311.74.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

