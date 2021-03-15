Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Given “Neutral” Rating at Piper Sandler

Cactus (NYSE:WHD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.93.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $33.10 on Monday. Cactus has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.84.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.88 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $330,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,843.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Cactus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $643,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 817,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after acquiring an additional 30,928 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,202,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

