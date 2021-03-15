Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 126,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,063,000. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,985,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,117,000 after buying an additional 1,503,202 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,006,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 822,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,722,000 after purchasing an additional 434,719 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 710,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,266,000 after purchasing an additional 61,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 391,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter.

ITB stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,843,203 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.49.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

