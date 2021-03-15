Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Invests $337,000 in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,062 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

AAON traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.23. 2,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.81 and its 200 day moving average is $65.97. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.99 and a 12 month high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. AAON had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $184,399.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,098.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,146,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,441 shares of company stock worth $2,136,456 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

AAON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

