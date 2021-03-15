Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Invests $635,000 in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 629,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,876,000 after purchasing an additional 321,012 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,070,000 after purchasing an additional 60,293 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 59,771 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 46,251 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,582,000.

Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,823. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.63. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $54.64 and a 1 year high of $82.92.

About iShares US Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

