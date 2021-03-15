Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $927,000 Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 15,414 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 86,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,782,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,672,000 after purchasing an additional 54,486 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.59. The company had a trading volume of 149,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,070,227. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.57, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.66%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

