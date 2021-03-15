Calavo Growers, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Calavo Growers in a research note issued on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.49 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

CVGW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Calavo Growers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $81.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.29. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.91 and a beta of 0.85. Calavo Growers has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $85.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

