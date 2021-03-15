Canaccord Genuity Boosts Invesque (TSE:IVQ) Price Target to C$2.50

Invesque (TSE:IVQ) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock.

IVQ opened at C$3.22 on Friday. Invesque has a 12-month low of C$1.92 and a 12-month high of C$5.85. The stock has a market cap of C$179.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.39.

About Invesque

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of investments include independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 108 properties, including 74 assisted living and memory care facilities, 17 skilled nursing facilities, 13 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

