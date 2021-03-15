Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$147.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$160.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$153.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$144.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

In related news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 196,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$137.42, for a total value of C$27,032,849.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,193,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,950,462,304.84. Also, Director Donald Carty bought 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$133.54 per share, with a total value of C$381,926.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 72,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,730,567.32. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,078,700 shares of company stock worth $155,227,819.

Shares of TSE CNR traded up C$0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching C$144.81. 356,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,404. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$137.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$139.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.86 billion and a PE ratio of 28.97. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$92.01 and a 52-week high of C$149.11.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.62 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company offers equipment, customs brokerage, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services to the rail industry; intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistics park, customs brokerage, freight forwarding, trucking, and moving grain in containers; and trucking services comprising door-to-door, import and export dray, interline, and specialized services.

