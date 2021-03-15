Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Down 42.9% in February

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the February 11th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 578,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.20 target price on shares of Cansortium in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

OTCMKTS:CNTMF traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 282,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,110. Cansortium has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.51.

About Cansortium

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in the United States. It operates cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in Florida and Texas; and a dispensary license in Pennsylvania. The company offers its products in the form of oral drops, capsules, suppositories, topicals, syringes, dried flowers, prerolls, and cartridges.

