CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) PT Raised to $7.00 at Canaccord Genuity

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins began coverage on shares of CareRx in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of CareRx stock opened at $3.98 on Thursday. CareRx has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

CareRx Company Profile

CareRx Corporation provides specialty pharmacy services to seniors in Canada. The company operates a network of pharmacy fulfilment centers that provide chronic medication and other specialty clinical pharmacy services. As of August 13, 2020, it served approximately 50,000 residents in approximately 900 seniors and other communities, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes.

