CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.77–0.65 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $335-375 million.CarLotz also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of CarLotz stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.24. 3,913,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,467,583. CarLotz has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.49.

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CarLotz in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a used car and motorcycles retailer. It offers cars, compacts, convertibles, coupes, SUVs, trucks, vans, and wagons. The company's services include inspection, cleaning, photography, listings on major car buying websites, and management of buyer inquiries and test drives at its retail stores.

