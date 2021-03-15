Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, a growth of 104.5% from the February 11th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 593,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CABGY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlsberg A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $32.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.87. Carlsberg A/S has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.59.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.481 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Carlsberg A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.42. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Carlsberg A/S’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

