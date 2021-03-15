Cashaa Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.33 Million (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Cashaa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cashaa has a market capitalization of $87.94 million and $1.33 million worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cashaa has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Cashaa

Cashaa (CAS) is a token. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 689,232,968 tokens. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cashaa Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

