Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Rating Increased to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has $5.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of CATB opened at $3.37 on Thursday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.19.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,166,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 51,412 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,392,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 241,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 40,163 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 281.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 95,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

