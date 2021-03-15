Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Lowered by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,238 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,721,000 after buying an additional 1,788,783 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,872,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,968,000 after buying an additional 634,410 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,547,000 after buying an additional 611,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,762,000 after buying an additional 467,671 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar stock opened at $229.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $125.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $229.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.40.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

