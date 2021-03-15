Cavalier Investments LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 616.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Zoetis by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 866,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,470,000 after purchasing an additional 79,128 shares during the period. Bell Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Zoetis by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.08.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZTS stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $155.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,615. The firm has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.20.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

