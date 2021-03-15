Cavalier Investments LLC Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $249.13. 117,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,148,397. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $262.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The firm has a market cap of $291.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.47, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

