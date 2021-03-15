Cavalier Investments LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth about $852,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Copart stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.53. 3,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,573. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.49. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.64 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.20.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

