Cavalier Investments LLC Invests $4.68 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cavalier Investments LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RYT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 348,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,390,000 after acquiring an additional 208,075 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 225,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,194,000 after acquiring an additional 95,102 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,796,000 after acquiring an additional 55,493 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after acquiring an additional 54,234 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,125,000.

NYSEARCA:RYT traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $263.70. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,492. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $135.78 and a 12 month high of $274.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.10.

