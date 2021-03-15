Cavalier Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Cascend Securities raised their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.56.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $9.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $523.84. 84,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,644,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $549.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

