Cavalier Investments LLC Takes $2.51 Million Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF makes up about 1.1% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XHS. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 1,453.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,582 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $521,000.

NYSEARCA XHS traded up $1.10 on Monday, reaching $107.47. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,104. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.21. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $111.33.

