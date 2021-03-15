Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Rating Increased to Buy at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Celsius from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.60.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $45.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 645.66 and a beta of 2.17. Celsius has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $70.66.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.63 million. Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Celsius’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Celsius by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,335,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,515,000 after acquiring an additional 195,627 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Celsius by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,059,000 after acquiring an additional 137,090 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Celsius by 5,364.5% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 692,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after acquiring an additional 679,735 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in Celsius by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 603,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,359,000 after acquiring an additional 130,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Celsius by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,202,000 after acquiring an additional 34,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

