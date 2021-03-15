Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.14

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.14 and last traded at $47.93, with a volume of 415 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.89.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CENTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average is $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

