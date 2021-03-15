Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $29.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CPF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Central Pacific Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

CPF opened at $26.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average of $17.87. The company has a market cap of $760.73 million, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.32. Central Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $65.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Research analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPF. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter worth $4,259,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 197,408 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $2,229,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 636.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 173,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 149,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter worth $2,080,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.