Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) PT Raised to $19.50 at Raymond James

Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $16.00 to $19.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cervus Equipment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Cervus Equipment alerts:

CSQPF stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46. Cervus Equipment has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $12.83.

About Cervus Equipment

Cervus Equipment Corporation provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Cervus Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cervus Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.