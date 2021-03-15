CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Raised to C$2.50 at ATB Capital

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target upped by ATB Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. ATB Capital currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CEU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised CES Energy Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$1.10 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$1.40 to C$1.80 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CES Energy Solutions has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.19.

TSE CEU opened at C$1.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$494.51 million and a P/E ratio of -1.99. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$0.53 and a 52 week high of C$1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.57, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.97.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 30,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,784,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,640,633.76. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 72,098 shares of company stock worth $102,747.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

