CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CFII) Short Interest Update

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CFII) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 659,300 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the February 11th total of 426,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.19. The company had a trading volume of 28,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,791. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $13.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68.

In other CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic bought 16,024,914 shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $180,280,282.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFII. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000.

About CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on industries, including the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

