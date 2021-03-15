Change Path LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Change Path LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Change Path LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $240.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.56 and a 200-day moving average of $231.55. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $255.61.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

